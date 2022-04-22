David A. Pepper Sells 300 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.73. 2,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,343. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,801,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

