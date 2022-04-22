Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 158,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,567. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

