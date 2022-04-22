DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,205.29 ($93.75).

Several research firms have weighed in on DCC. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,160 ($106.17) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($94.33) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON DCC opened at GBX 5,952 ($77.44) on Friday. DCC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,050 ($65.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,520 ($84.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,855.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,992.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

