Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,803. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Delek US by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.