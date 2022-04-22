Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

NYSE:DK opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,299 shares of company stock worth $6,044,803. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

