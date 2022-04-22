Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.
NYSE:DK opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09.
In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,299 shares of company stock worth $6,044,803. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Delek US by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
