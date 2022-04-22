Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of DAL opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

