DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

DMTK stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 567,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $319.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DermTech will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after buying an additional 818,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 103,961 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 4,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 610,755 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth about $17,820,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

