Desjardins Lowers Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) to Hold

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KRRGF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

