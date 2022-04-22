Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $574.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $574.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANTM. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.05.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $522.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.57.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.