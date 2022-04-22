Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.
THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
