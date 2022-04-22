Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

