Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Cut to €14.90

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €14.90 ($16.02) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.12) target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.