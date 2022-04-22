Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €38.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($40.86) target price from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($24.52) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.43 ($34.87).

FRA EVK opened at €25.80 ($27.74) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.35. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

