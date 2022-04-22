Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.20 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €5.20 ($5.59) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.77).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.49 ($8.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of €11.43 ($12.29). The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

