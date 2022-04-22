Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.89) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.34% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.45 ($68.23).

Shares of DPW opened at €42.39 ($45.58) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.78.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

