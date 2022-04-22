Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.50) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.95) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.13) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,132 ($53.76).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,927.50 ($51.10) on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,167.50 ($41.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,733.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,771.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($52.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,739.55). Insiders have bought a total of 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

