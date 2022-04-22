Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.

NYSE DEO traded down $4.43 on Friday, hitting $200.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,395. Diageo has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

