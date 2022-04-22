DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DICE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 401,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

