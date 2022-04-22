Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCOM opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

