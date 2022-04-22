DNB Markets Downgrades Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) to Hold

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 210 price objective on the stock.
Shares of KNKBF remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands.
