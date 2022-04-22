Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLMAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on Dollarama from €72.00 ($77.42) to €79.00 ($84.95) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $60.41 on Friday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

