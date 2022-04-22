Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.20.
DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of DOL opened at C$75.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.06. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$52.22 and a twelve month high of C$76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.54.
About Dollarama (Get Rating)
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
