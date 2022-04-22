Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CWXZF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.11.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
