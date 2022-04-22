Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWXZF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.