Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $86.55 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

