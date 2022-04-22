Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE DCUE opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $94.40 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 183,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

