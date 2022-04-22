Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DCUE opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $94.40 and a twelve month high of $105.25.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCUE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 237,213 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,364,000.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.