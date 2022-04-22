Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.08. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 497.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Donegal Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

