Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGICA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Donegal Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.