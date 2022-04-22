Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.55 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

