Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,115. Dover has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

