Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

DOV opened at $144.16 on Friday. Dover has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

