Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.42.

DOV opened at $144.16 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

