Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.76) to GBX 925 ($12.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Drax Group stock remained flat at $$10.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

