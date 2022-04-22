Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2599 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

DRXGY opened at $21.01 on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $21.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

DRXGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Drax Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

