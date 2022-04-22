Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$79.29 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.