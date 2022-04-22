Dril-Quip (DRQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DRQ opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.10. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

