Dril-Quip, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dril-Quip in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRQ. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

DRQ stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.10. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

