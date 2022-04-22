Duke Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

