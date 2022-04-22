Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$9.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
DPM traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,974. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.67.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,050. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849.
About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
See Also
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.