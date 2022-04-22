Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$9.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

DPM traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,974. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.67.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,050. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.