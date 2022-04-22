Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 17,400 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,224,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,794,358.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 22,265 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,973,569.60.

On Thursday, April 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 73,211 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.19 per share, for a total transaction of $6,529,689.09.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43.

On Friday, March 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,387,539.36.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

Duolingo stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Duolingo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

