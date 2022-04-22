Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will report $2.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $11.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 million to $16.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.43 million, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $30.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

