Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 4,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,476,000 after buying an additional 121,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 674.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,553,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
