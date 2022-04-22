Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,855,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after acquiring an additional 121,678 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 674.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 128,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,553,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. 13,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

