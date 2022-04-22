Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

4/11/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

3/26/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.