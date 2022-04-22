Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.
CVE FCA opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17.
Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.
