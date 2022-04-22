Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:EDAP remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 79,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a PE ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

