Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Increased to €52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. Edenred has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

