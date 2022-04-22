Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.55 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

