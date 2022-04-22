Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.58.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 over the last ninety days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

