Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

TSE:ELD traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.21. The company had a trading volume of 151,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,842. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

