Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to post $2.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,038.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $18.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $140.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $1.79 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

